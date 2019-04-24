Police busts drug racket in Attica, arrests five

A racket that was peddling vast quantities of heroin from Iran was unraveled this week after a series of raids conducted across Attica.



Police said on Wednesday that five foreign nationals, aged 28, 31, 31, 35 and 53, were arrested and that they seized 45 kilos of heroin and a pistol during raids conducted in Ilion, Zofria, Kypseli, Dafni and Sepolia on Tuesday.



The gang’s profits were estimated at more than a million euros.



In a separate incident, police said they cracked a cocaine and hashish distribution network operating in Attica and arrested two foreign nationals, aged 46 and 37.



A total of 742.5 kilograms of hashish and 7.5 kilograms of cocaine were confiscated in raids on houses in Aegaleo in Athens and Megara, north of the capital.



Meanwhile, police in Piraeus arrested 15 people aged between 20 and 72 who have been charged with membership of a gang that distributed cocaine in the wider region.