Multi-vehicle accident near Thessaloniki injures one
File photo
Online
Four trucks were reportedly involved in a road accident on a highway outside the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic for a few hours.
Four trucks were reportedly involved in a road accident on a highway outside the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic for a few hours.
One man was lightly injured in the crash near the Oraiokastro toll station.
Traffic police were investigating the circumstances of the accident.