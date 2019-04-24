NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Multi-vehicle accident near Thessaloniki injures one

File photo

TAGS: Transport

Four trucks were reportedly involved in a road accident on a highway outside the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic for a few hours.

One man was lightly injured in the crash near the Oraiokastro toll station.

Traffic police were investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 