Police end hours-long hostage standoff in southern Athens

A police EKAM unit stormed an apartment in the southern Athenian suburb of Nea Smyrni early Thursday morning ending a hostage situation involving a 35-year-old man who held his father at knife-point for 16 hours.



During the raid, the suspect inflicted light wounds on his father’s hands before being arrested. The victim was transferred to Elpis hospital for precautionary reasons.



The 35-year-old had barricaded himself into a room of a first-floor apartment on Themistoklis Sofoulis street following an argument with his parents at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.



Police say the man faced serious psychological problems.