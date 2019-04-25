Fire breaks out at basement of university building in Thessaloniki

Photos by www.seleo.gr

Eighteen firemen with seven vehicles were battling a fire that broke out at the basement of a building belonging to the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday.



Thick smoke was billowing from the basement of the eight-floor building on Agiou Dimitriou street that houses the Department of Biology, according to local media.



Firemen earlier rescued a young woman trapped in an elevator at the seventh floor. She did not need to be hospitalised and left the scene after she was escorted out of the building.



It is not yet known how the blaze started. Some media reported that a loud noise was heard from the basement and electricity went out.



Policemen were also on the scene to regulate traffic as fire service vehicles had blocked the street.