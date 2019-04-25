BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Piraeus Bank, NBG underwrite loan to extend Athens airport concession

Greece’s two largest lenders Piraeus Bank and National Bank said on Thursday they will be the exclusive joint underwriters for a bond loan facility to Athens International Airport (AIA) of up to 665.6 million euros ($742 million).

Proceeds of the loan facility will partly finance a 20-year extension to manage and operate the airport until 2046.

Greece concluded the extension of a concession to operate AIA in February. The deal was part of its privatisation agenda under a post-bailout agreement between Athens and its international lenders.

Based on the deal, AIA’s operator will pay 1.115 billion euros to Greece’s privatisation agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund.

