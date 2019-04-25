Piraeus Bank, NBG underwrite loan to extend Athens airport concession
Greece’s two largest lenders Piraeus Bank and National Bank said on Thursday they will be the exclusive joint underwriters for a bond loan facility to Athens International Airport (AIA) of up to 665.6 million euros ($742 million).
Proceeds of the loan facility will partly finance a 20-year extension to manage and operate the airport until 2046.
Greece concluded the extension of a concession to operate AIA in February. The deal was part of its privatisation agenda under a post-bailout agreement between Athens and its international lenders.
Based on the deal, AIA’s operator will pay 1.115 billion euros to Greece’s privatisation agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund.
[Reuters]