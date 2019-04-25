February retail sales fall 3.3 pct led by department stores

Greek retail sales by volume fell 3.3 percent in February compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 3.2 percent decline in January, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.



Retail sales were led lower by department stores, supermarkets, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products.



Greece's economy shrank in the last quarter of 2018 after expanding for nine consecutive quartners, with gross domestic product contracting by 0.1 percent, compared to a 1.0 percent expansion in the third quarter.

[Reuters]