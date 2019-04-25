NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Moderate tremor shakes central Peloponnese

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook the area southeast of the village of Dimitsana, located in the region of Arcadia in the central Peloponnese on Thursday afternoon.

According to the automatic solution provided by Athens’ Geodynamic Institute, the tremor was recorded at a depth of 11.5 kilometers.

No injuries or damages were reported. 

