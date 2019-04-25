Kazantzakis & Byzantium | Thessaloniki | To September 15

In 1914, the writer Nikos Kazantzakis visited Mount Athos with his friend the poet Angelos Sikelianos. Kazantzakis’ diary entries and notes from this legendary trip, impressions of the destination’s monastic atmosphere, as well as his interactions with the landscape and Byzantine writings, are just some of the journey’s aspects highlighted by the exhibition “Kazantzakis and Byzantium – A Quest for the Divine” at the Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki through September 15. The exhibition was organized in collaboration with the Nikos Kazantzakis Museum. Opening hours are from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission costs 8 euros.



Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou, tel 2313.306.400, www.mbp.gr