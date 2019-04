Drawings scratched on the walls of the 4 Korai street prison used by the Gestapo secret police during World War II, in Athens, Thursday. Thousands of Greeks were held in this facility during the Nazi occupation. During WWII, Greece lost 10 percent of its population, almost one million people, of which 400,000 were starved to death, according to statistics. The facility was Thursday visited by Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]