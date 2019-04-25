Trio arrested in mountains with 122.75 kg of hashish

Three foreign nationals – two 29-year-olds and a 26-year-old – were arrested in a mountainous region of Thesprotia in northwestern Greece, not far from the border with Albania, at midnight on Wednesday after being found in possession of 122.75 kilograms of unprocessed hashish.



The drugs were reportedly contained in 113 packages inside rucksacks being carried by the three suspects.



Police said one of the 29-year-olds had a criminal record and was in Greece illegally.



All three were to appear before a local prosecutor of charges of drug smuggling and possession with the intent of selling.