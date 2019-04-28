COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Taxes and elections

This is not a first. Cultivating expectations about plans to facilitate tax payments inevitably leads to a slowdown in payments.

Even debtors who have no problem meeting their obligations to the state will opt for overdue payment under more favorable terms.

Sadly, despite the sacrifice and the effort during the years of the financial crisis, revenue collection is still very much dependent on the country’s electoral cycle and the Greek fiscal figures are still notably affected by the pre-election mood.

