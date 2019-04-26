Mitsotakis vows to end overtaxation of middle class

In an interview with the magazine Politico, conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his conviction that the opposition party would win in the next geernal elections and vowed to stop the over-taxation of the Greek middle class.

It will be the first time since the beginning of Greece's financial crisis in 2010 that elections will not constitute a source of uncertainty for the markets, Mitsotakis said, adding that a ND government would bring a slew of investments within 18 months of coming to power.

Noting that growth has reached 2 percent under the leftist administration of Tsipras, Mitsotakis said a government introducing investor-friendly polices could boost that rate immeasurably.

Greece will need growth of between 3 and 4 percent over a series of years in order to return to pre-crisis levels and make up for the 25 percent in lost output over the past decade, he said.

The ND leader also heralded a crackdown on corruption, saying that a conservative administration would introduce a "truly independent authority" to curb graft.

One of the first things his government would do, however, would be to put an end to the excessive taxation of the middle class, he said, adding that he would reduce corporate tax and value added tax rates.