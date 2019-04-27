NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Holy Flame arrives late

The Holy Flame has arrived from Jerusalem with an hour and a half delay and planes are scrambling to help bring it to every corner of Greece in time for the midnight Easter mass.

The military plane that transported the flame from Israel landed at Elefsina military airport, west of Athens, at 8 p.m. local time. From there, it was transported by helicopter to Athens International Airport. Three domestic air carriers will transport the flame across Greece.
 

