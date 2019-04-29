Two tourists die in separate drowning incidents in Cyprus

Two elderly tourists, a British man and an Austria woman, died on Sunday in two separate possible drowning incidents in Cyprus.



A 66-year-old British male was found unconscious in the water of a hotel swimming pool in Paphos, on Sunday around 3.30 p.m. An ambulance was called to the scene while the man was reportedly dead by the time he was pulled out of the water.



Another tourist, a 74-year-old woman from Austria, also died in a possible drowning incident in Ayia Napa, where she was staying at a local hotel for holidays.



According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 a.m. when the woman went for a swim in the water at an Ayia Napa beach. Fellow beachgoers reportedly saw the woman floating unconscious in the water and notified the lifeguard, who pulled her out of the water.



The woman was rushed to the Emergency Room at Famagusta General Hospital where doctors on duty pronounced her dead on arrival.

Scheduled post mortem exams in both cases are expected to show the exact cause of death. [Kathimerini Cyprus]