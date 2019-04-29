Girl injured by stray bullet in critical condition

An eight-year-old girl who was seriously injured by a stray bullet during Easter celebrations at the village of Thespies in Viotia on Sunday afternoon remains hospitalised in critical condition.



According to Skai TV channel, the girl underwent surgery on Sunday night at Aglaia Kyriakou hospital in Athens to remove the bullet from her head.

The incident happened at around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday while the girl was playing with friends at the yard of her house in Thespies. Her family saw her drop to the ground unconscious and transferred her to the local hospital.



Police has opened an investigation to find the culprit.