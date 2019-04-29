FM Katrougalos to tour three Gulf countries

Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos will visit three countries in the Persian Gulf from April 30 to May 3 to discuss developments in the region and the Eastern Mediterranean, the foreign ministry said in a press release on Monday.



In his visits to Oman, Qatar and Bahrain, Katrougalos will focus on Greece’s diplomatic initiatives and its effects on bringing stability in the region, the ministry said.



He will also discuss deepening economic cooperation between Greece and the three Gulf countries in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and tourism, and attracting investments.