Lesvos rattled by moderate tremor

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Lesvos on Monday night was felt around the island, Greek media reported.



According to the revised Athens Geodynamic Institute (AGI), the tremor’s epicenter was located at the area of Lepetymnos in the northern part of the island, west of the villages Kapi and Kleio, at a depth of 17 kilometres.



In the past 24 hours, AGI has recorded nine quakes measuring up to 3 on the Richter scale in an area south of Lesvos which was hit by a destructive earthquake in the summer of 2017.