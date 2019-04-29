Lanthimos joins jury at next Cannes Film Festival

Greek director, screenwriter and producer Yorgos Lanthimos was selected along with US actress Elle Fanning and Italian director Alice Rohrwacher to be part of the jury at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May, the organisers announced on Monday.



They will be joined by actress and director Maimouna N’Diaye from Burkina Faso, director, screenwriter and editor Kelly Reichardt from the US, author of graphic novels and director Enki Bilal from France, director, screenwriter and editor Robin Campillo from France, and director and screenwriter Pawel Pawlikowski from Poland.



The jury will be headed by Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.

The 72nd festival begins on May 14 and ends on May 25.