SYRIZA condemns ‘anti-democratic intervention’ against Venezuela government

Greece’s ruling SYRIZA party has issued a statement condemning “any anti-democratic intervention targeting the democratically-elected government in Venezuela,” as the country continues to struggle with political turmoil and unrest.



The leftist party also called for a fresh presidential election in the South American country.



“There has to be a democratic solution to the crisis through a dialogue between the government and the opposition,” the statement said.



“The international community has an obligation to mediate so as to [help] de-escalate the crisis and prevent violence and blood-shed, and not fuel further tension,” it said.



Venezuelan opposition leader Huan Guaido has appealed for his supporters to take to the streets again Wednesday, following a day of violent clashes Tuesday.