Man, 54, detained over stray-bullet case

Police in Livadia, central Greece, have detained a 54-year-old suspect in connection with the stray-bullet injury of an 8-year-old girl during Easter celebrations at the village of Thespies in Viotia on Sunday.



Police say they have confiscated an unlicensed firearm. It has been sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in the shooting.



Reports say the man has admitted to firing shots in the air on that day.



Each year, during traditional Easter celebrations that include fireworks displays, it is not uncommon, particularly in rural areas, that some people discharge firearms up into the air, known as “balothies.”



The incident took place at atoun 4.40 p.m. on Sunday while the victim was playing with friends in the yard of her home. The family saw her falling on the ground unconscious before taking her to the local hospital.



The girl underwent surgery late Sunday at Aglaia Kyriakou hospital in Athens to remove the bullet. She remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.



Investigations are ongoing.