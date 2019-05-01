Temple of Apollo on Naxos added to Google Arts & Culture platform

The Temple of Apollo on the Cycladic Island of Naxos is the latest addition to the Google Arts & Culture platform and its Open Heritage project that digitally records important monuments across the globe.



Google launched the Open Heritage gateway last year on the occasion of World Heritage Day, and has since been adding to its database information and videos giving 3D views of the monuments.



This year the company announced it has further expanded the program, making the history and data of digitized monuments available to future generations of researchers and students. The collection includes iconic monuments as well as “amazing places that have been damaged by war and modern development,” Google said on its site.



This year, an additional 30 endangered World Heritage sites were added to the Google Arts & Culture platform besides the Temple of Apollo, including the Thomas Jefferson Memorial in the US, and the Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico.



The temple of Apollo, also known as Portara, was built but left unfinished in the 6th century BC. It still preserves a tall marble gate visible by incoming ships that has become an iconic landmark of Naxos.



For further information you can visit: https://artsandculture.google.com/project/openheritage. [ANA-MPA]