Three arrested at Crete airport with forged travel papers

Authorities in Crete said they arrested three foreign nationals – a 29-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman and a minor – for attempting to board flights out of the island on Tuesday using forged documents.



Police said they arrested two more suspects, both foreign nationals aged 25 and 42, on charges of providing the three irregular migrants with the fake IDs.



Police confiscated the documents. The suspects will appear before a prosecutor.