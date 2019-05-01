Prisoner stabbed to death at Trikala jail

A prisoner has died following a stabbing at a jail in Trikala, central Greece, authorities say.



The victim, identified only as an Albanian national, was attacked with a homemade knife by two Russian inmates during a scuffle outside the prison clinic. He suffered multiple injuries to the chest, the abdomen and the leg.



The inmate was taken to hospital but pronounced dead.



No more information was immediately available.



Last month, an inmate of the same prison died possibly as a result of a head injury sustained during a fight with a fellow convict.