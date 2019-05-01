In May Day message, PM says gov’t easing impact of austerity

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras marked May Day with a message saying that his leftist government was working hard to ease the impact of austerity policies introduced under Greece’s bailout programs.



“The increase of the basic wage and the abolition of the subminimum salary, the restoration of collective labor agreements and the imposition of fines on employers who violate labor laws are remedying the wounds caused by the bailout agreements. The struggle to protect labor is constant. Happy May Day,” Tsipras said in a tweet Wednesday.



Hundreds of people gathered in central Athens Wednesday for three separate rallies and marches to Parliament organized by the public union federation ADEDY and the private sector and public utilities union federation GSEE and left-wing groups.