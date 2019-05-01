Mitsotakis vows to ditch lower tax-free threshold

Main New Democracy opposition will table an amendment in Parliament on Monday to abolish the reduction of the tax-free threshold for incomes, party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with Antenna TV on Wednesday.



He also urged leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to materialize his own pledge on the issue by supporting the amendment.



In the same interview, Mitsotakis hit back at recent criticism from Tsipras who said that the New Democracy leader only represents the interests of an elite minority.



“I am talking about a 30 percent reduction of ENFIA [property tax] for all households. I am talking about a reduction of taxes. I am talking about a policy which will create new jobs through an increase in new investments,” he said. [ANA-MPA]