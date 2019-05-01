Bertolucci Tribute | Athens | May 2-8

The Premiere Nights Athens Film Festival presents the city's first comprehensive retrospective on the award-winning Italian filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci (1941-2018). Running at the Ideal movie theater in downtown Athens through Wednesday, May 8, the tribute comprises 35mm copies of all his films, with the exception of the epic drama “The Last Emperor,” which will be screened n 3D for the first time in the country. Fans of the great director will have a chance to revisit such classics as “Last Tango in Paris,” “The Sheltering Sky,” “1900” and others. Tickets cost 5 euros per screening or 19 euros for a package of six shows. They can be booked in advance online at www.viva.gr or by telephone at 11876.

Ideal, 46 Panepistimiou, tel 210.382.6720