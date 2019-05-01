Flower Show | Athens | To May 19

The 65th annual Kifissia Flower Show is under way in the leafy northern Athenian suburb, inviting residents of the Greek capital to spruce up their balconies and gardens, exchange ideas with growers and aficionados, and ask for advice and tips. The municipal event, which dates back to 1937, takes place in the park stretching between the Kifissia ISAP train station and the bus terminus. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and admission costs 1.50 euros. The municipal authority has also organized a program of parallel events that includes traditional dance shows, music concerts and a vintage car rally, which will take place on Sunday, May 5, at 12 noon.