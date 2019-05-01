Firefighting season launched with ban on risky activities

The fire service on Wednesday heralded the beginning of the firefighting season, which prohibits any kind of incineration or fires outdoors through October 31.

In its list, the fire service called on the public to avoid using equipment that releases sparks that could start a fire, as well as to refrain from barbecues, smoking out bee hives and wasps' nests, and burning trash.

It also warned against the disposal of lit cigarettes and matches.