Dead dolphins, turtle to be buried

File photo

Coast Guard authorities have arranged for the burial of two dolphins and a Caretta caretta turtle that were found dead earlier this week, reports said on Wednesday.

One of the dolphins was found off the coast of Karames in northwestern Sifnos and the other off Port Lagos, in northern Greece, on Tuesday morning.

The endangered turtle was found off the coastal village of Mandra, in Xanthi prefecture, early on Tuesday.

It was unclear what caused the animals’ deaths.