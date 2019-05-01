SYRIZA condemns ‘anti-democratic intervention’ in Venezuela

Greece’s ruling SYRIZA party has issued a statement condemning “any anti-democratic intervention targeting the democratically elected government in Venezuela,” as the country continues to struggle with political turmoil and unrest.

The leftist party also called for a fresh presidential election in the South American country.

“There has to be a democratic solution to the crisis through a dialogue between the government and the opposition,” the statement said.

“The international community has an obligation to mediate so as to [help] de-escalate the crisis and prevent violence and bloodshed,” it said.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called on his supporters to take to the streets again on Wednesday following violent clashes Tuesday.