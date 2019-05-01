Man claims T-shirt sparked attack in Exarchia

A 45-year-old man from Thessaloniki in northern Greece has filed a police complaint claiming he was physically assaulted by a group of people in the downtown Athens suburb of Exarchia because the T-shirt he was wearing depicted the Vergina Sun, a symbol of ancient Macedonia.

The victim said that he had been walking down the street on Tuesday night with his wife and son in the district – widely known as a haunt of self-styled anarchists – when he was approached by a group of men who punched him in the face and tore at his T-shirt.

He said that they did not harm his wife and child. Police have launched an investigation to identify the assailants.