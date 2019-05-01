May Day rally champions worker rights

Thousands took to the streets of the capital for traditional May Day rallies on Wednesday though turnout was markedly smaller than in previous years. In a post on Twitter, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pointed to a recent law increasing the minimum wage and a crackdown on employers violating labor laws, saying the initiatives ‘heal the wounds of the memorandums.’ New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis meanwhile said his thoughts were ‘with workers struggling for their rights but also our unemployed fellow citizens who are struggling to stand on their feet.’ [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]