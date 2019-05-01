The Greek government is considering tax relief measures of about one billion euros for 2019 which it would announce preferably before the national or even the European elections, Kathimerini understands.



The reductions will be funded by the big primary surplus that the government's economic team believes will be recorded in this year's budget.



The largest part will take the form of a benefit for pensioners totaling about 500 million euros and the rest will be used to reduce the value-added tax rate in certain products from the current 24 percent to 13 percent.