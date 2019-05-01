Serial killings in Cyprus cause turmoil

Cypriot Justice Minister Ionas Nikolaou hinted on Wednesday that he will submit his resignation on Thursday over the serial killings that have shocked the Eastern Mediterranean island. “I have made my decisions and I will inform the president tomorrow,” he said.



A 35-year-old army captain has reportedly confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls over two years and Cypriot authorities, especially police, have come under intense criticism for failing to initially act.



Meanwhile, UK‘s Scotland Yard joined the investigations and inspected a toxic lake where the suspect said he disposed of three of his victims.



So far, one suitcase containing a woman’s body and weighed down by a cement bloc has been retrieved.