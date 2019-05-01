Myconos is set to enjoy improved services both for its cruise and yachting tourism.

State sell-off fund TAIPED has started the process for hiring consultants ahead of a tender for the utilization of marinas and cruise activity on the popular holiday island of Myconos and for the marina of Rhodes, as the timetable provides for the invitation of interest to be issued later this year.

Both Rhodes and Myconos will constitute long-term concessions. For Myconos in particular, TAIPED is examining the separation of the marina and cruise port activities, and is also planning for the possibility of a shopping center’s development.

These two concessions are expected to attract serious investment interest, as they concern popular tourism destinations with vibrant cruise tourism and yachting.

They will also proceed via a maturing model, similar to that of Athens’ Alimos marina: They will have onshore zones with the option of developing commercial and other uses, that will enter the town plan and be licensed through presidential decrees before the outset of the tenders.

TAIPED has obtained the new Myconos port at Tourlos, some 2.5 kilometers from the main town. This has three distinct activities – coastal shipping, marina and cruise tourism – and will be offered with a broader land zone at Tourlos of some 100,000 square meters.