Academic Peggy Agouris selected as William & Mary University provost

Peggy Agouris, an award-winning scholar and researcher and dean of the College of Science at George Mason University, has been selected as William & Mary University’s sixth provost, according to a recent announcement by the university’s president.

Agouris will begin at William & Mary July 1, the university said.



According to the announcement, she is an expert in digital image processing and analysis, remote sensing and geospatial information systems.



“Dr. Agouris brings an enormous breadth of experience as a teacher, scholar, researcher and administrator. She will be an extraordinary provost, and we are thrilled to welcome her to campus,” said university president President Katherine A. Rowe.



“It is humbling to be selected to now lead the academic side of such an extraordinary institution, committed as it is to teaching and research equally, and whose talented faculty are matched only by the strength of their students. My family and I are excited to join the William & Mary community,” said Agouris.