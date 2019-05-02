ND to lodge censure motion against alternate health minister on Monday

Greece’s Conservatives will file a planned censure motion against Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis on Monday, when Parliament will resume its work after the Greek Easter recess.

The motion relates to controversial comments the minister made against a New Democracy candidate in the upcoming European elections.



Polakis last month accused ND MEP candidate Stelios Kymbouropoulos, who is wheelchair-bound, of using affirmative action laws to get a public sector job and then criticizing those laws.



On the same day, the party will also table an amendment to revoke a planned reduction in the tax-free threshold. The proposal was announced by ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis during an interview with ANT1 television channel on Wednesday.



Both moves aim to embarrass the government and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who sided with Polakis in the incident.



