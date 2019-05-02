Ecumenical Patriarch, parliament head in Poland for March of the Living

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos and Parliament President Nikos Voutsis are participating on Thursday in the annual “March of the Living,” the three-kilometer walk from the Auschwitz concentration camp to Birkenau, to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust, Deutsche Welle reported.



This year, the event’s main ceremony will honor Greek Jews who perished in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Voutsis is expected to inaugurate an exhibition on the Greek-Jews in Auschwitz.



The event marks the Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day.