Liquid Fields | Corfu | To June 2

In his new body of work, “Liquid Fields,” on show at the Corfu Municipal Gallery, artist Kostas Tobros presents 20 paintings that explore the borders between realism and expressionism in his signature dynamic style. Opening hours are daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Corfu Municipal Gallery, Old Palace, tel 26610.486.90

