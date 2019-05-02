NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

ND turns down TV debate challenge

TAGS: Politics

Greece’s conservative opposition on Thursday turned down a fresh challenge from ruling SYRIZA for a TV debate between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis ahead of European Parliament elections later this month.

In a statement, ND spokesperson Sofia Zacharaki said that “Mitsotakis has already responded by announcing it will file a censure motion against [Alternate Health Minister] Pavlos Polakis over his vulgar attack on Stelios Kymbouropoulos.”

She said that Tsipras’ intention to call a vote of confidence in his government in reaction to the planned censure motion “will effectively turn the parliamentary debate into a three-day debate.”

ND has previously turned down a head-to-head challenge between the two leaders unless Tsipras calls an early election.

