Death toll from flu in Greece at 146, but virus activity reduced

TAGS: Health

The death toll from the flu virus in Greece has risen to 146 since last October, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).

Citing the latest data in its weekly report Thursday, KEELPNO said that a patient who contracted the virus died last week.

However, flu activity in Greece has waned, according to KEELPNO, which said that visits to doctors by patients with flu symptoms have also decreased.

