Crete police record more than 1,900 highway code violations over Easter break

Police on Crete recorded more than 1,900 violations of the Greek highway code over the extended Easter holiday break.



Specifically, Traffic Police officers recorded 1,941 violations between April 26 through May 1 after conducting 5,905 inspections on vehicles across the island.



Of the violations, 314 were for speeding, 231 for riding a motorcycle without a helmet, 139 for not wearing a seat belt and 129 for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Another 147 transgressions were recorded for motorists using their cellphones while driving and 36 for driving in the opposite lane.



The police figures were released a day after a fatal accident in Hania prefecture on May 1 that killed two men, aged 21 and 57, and left a 52-year-old woman in critical condition.