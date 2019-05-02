Greek Facebook to crack down on fake news ahead of EU polls

As part of efforts to crack down on fake news and misinformation in the runup to European Parliament elections this month, social media giant Facebook has partnered with the Greek organization Ellinika Hoaxes to boost fact-checking on its Greek platform.

Facebook’s 21 European Union partners that check facts in 14 languages – Croatian, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish and Swedish – are accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).

The partners are also part of a collaborative effort led by IFCN to fact-check content related to the European Parliament elections, called FactCheckEU.

“The cooperation with Facebook will provide us with far more capabilities to deal instantly with the scourge of misinformation, which constitutes a threat to the foundations of democracy,” said Theodoros Daniilidis, the founder of Ellinika Hoaxes.