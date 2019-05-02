Koufodinas to go on hunger strike over furlough

Dimitris Koufodinas, the convicted hitman of the November 17 terrorist group, has announced he will go on a hunger strike after his request for a fresh furlough was rejected for a second time by a prosecutor.



Following the prosecutor’s rejection Thursday, Koufodinas will appeal to a council of judges, his lawyer Ioanna Kourtovik said.



Koufodinas, who was handed 11 life sentences for his role in N17 in 2003, is being held at a minimum security rural prison in central Greece.



Previous furloughs have prompted angry responses from the United States and Turkey which, among others, mourned victims during the organization’s 27 years of activity.