Police conducted an anti-drug operation, the third in as many weeks, in the central Athenian district of Exarchia Thursday morning, seizing a large quantity of drugs.

Anti-narcotics officers raided two apartments in the area and, according to sources, discovered around 150 kilograms of hashish and 12,500 euros in cash. Three Albanian nationals – aged 24, 25 and 30 – have been arrested.

The operation took place against the backdrop of calls by residents and opposition parties for a clean-up of Exarchia, which has been described as a lawless haven for drug dealers and anti-establishment groups.

The first targeted police raid took place on April 11, leading to the evacuation of two buildings occupied by squatters on Tzavela Street and the arrest of three people on drug dealing charges.

A week later police evacuated another two occupied buildings on Zoodochou Pigis and Bouboulina streets and arrested one individual on narcotics charges.