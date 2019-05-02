ATHEX: PPC and Coca-Cola lead index to a small rise

May’s first bourse session on Athinon Avenue on Thursday showed a narrow range for the benchmark and low trading volume, but also a notable recovery in the stock of Public Power Corporation (PPC).

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 775.16 points, adding 0.25 percent to Wednesday’s 773.24 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.32 percent to 2,012.13 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.52 percent.

Banks gave up 0.43 percent, with Alpha continuing its decline (down 1.45 percent) and Piraeus shedding 1.77 percent, while Eurobank improved 1.14 percent and National edged up 0.15 percent.

PPC rebounded 3.17 percent after announcing the repayment of a 350-million-euro bond on Wednesday. Eurobank subsidiary Grivalia Properties jumped 4.41 percent, Piraeus Port Authority climbed 3.86 percent, Aegean earned 2.61 percent, GEK Terna grabbed 2.53 percent and Coca-Cola HBC increased 2.13 percent, as Motor Oil fell 2.81 percent and Terna Energy conceded 2.31 percent.

In total 60 stocks recorded gains, 46 registered losses and 27 stayed put.

Turnover dropped to 45.1 million euros from Wednesday’s 70.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange shrank 0.86 percent to close at 70.22 points.