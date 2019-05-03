Former health minister to appear before prosecutor over Novartis case

Former health minister Andreas Loverdos will appear before an Athens prosecutor on Friday over the alleged bribery scandal involving Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis and 10 senior Greek politicians.



Prosecutors are investigating whether there is evidence of passive bribery involving the former minister during his term in office from April 2011 to May 2012.



Loverdos has stated that he is ready to refute all the accusations raised by the prosecutors, but he also has the right to request and receive a new deadline to read the whole file and prepare his defense.