Weather to take turn for the worse

After several days of high temperatures and dry conditions, the weather is to take a turn for the worse on the weekend, with a cloud of African dust forecast for western and southern parts and rainfall and storms.

According to the National Meteorological Service, the rain will start on Saturday in western parts of the country before spreading to Macedonia, the islands of the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese with storms forecast for the northwest.

A pickup in winds is expected to bring a new wave of African dust to the west and south.

Winds are expected to reach up to 7 on the Beaufort scale with a small drop in temperatures.

Sunday will be cloudy with patchy rain and showers in western, central and northern parts as well as the eastern and southern Aegean.

Winds will reach 8 Beaufort in parts.