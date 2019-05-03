Opposition raps government over response to fatal Mati fire

Conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday hit out at the government over the handling of last summer's catastrophic fire in Mati, eastern Attica, that killed 100 people, following the airing of a documentary on Skai exposing the negligence and shortcomings of the authorities in their response.

In a post on Facebook, Mitsotakis decried "the indifference for human life and cynicism" of authorities who postponed the announcement of the growing death toll.

"A lot of work is in store for us if we are to put some order into a demolished state," the ND leader added, referring to general elections this year in which the conservatives are expected to prevail.

The centrist Movement for Change (KINAL) also commented on the documentary, noting that it proved once again that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his ministers had concealed the real size of the death toll in their initial public speeches about the tragedy.

"It was not just a show of cynicism and callousness but a conscious attempt to distract and defraud citizens," KINAL said, adding that the premier was responsible.

