Cyprus police chief reportedly sacked

Cypriot media reports say President Nicos Anastasiades sacked the island’s police chief after their meeting on Friday morning over the response to the killings of seven foreign women and girls.

The meeting between Zacharias Chrysostomou and Anastasiades came on the heels of Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou’s resignation over the case on Thursday.

A 35-year-old army captain has confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls over two years and Cypriot authorities, especially police, have come under intense criticism for failing to initially act.

